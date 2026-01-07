BizClik Announces Watershed-Led AI & Sustainability Workshop at Net Zero Summit 2026

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly important tool in sustainability strategy, Watershed will lead a dedicated workshop at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 , focused on how organisations can apply AI responsibly and effectively to drive measurable sustainability outcomes.

Sustainability Net Zero Summit

Taking place on 4 March 2026 from 15:00–15:45 GMT in Room 1, the workshop will bring together sustainability, ESG, data and technology leaders to explore how AI is being used in real-world sustainability initiatives and what organisations need to consider as adoption scales.

How AI Is Shaping the Future of Sustainability

AI is rapidly emerging as a core enabler of sustainability strategy. From predictive analytics and carbon tracking to resource optimisation and scenario modelling, organisations are increasingly using AI to gain clearer insight into their environmental impact and accelerate progress toward net-zero goals.

The Watershed-led session will focus on practical application, moving beyond theory to examine how AI is already supporting sustainability teams today, alongside the risks, governance considerations and integration challenges leaders must navigate.

Workshop Focus: Practical Insight and Real-World Use Cases

Designed as an interactive session, the workshop will explore:

How AI is being applied in live sustainability programmes

The opportunities AI presents for improving data quality, insight and decision-making

The risks associated with deploying AI at scale, including transparency and governance

How organisations can integrate AI into existing sustainability frameworks

Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how AI can unlock new efficiencies, generate deeper insight and support measurable, credible sustainability outcomes.

Who Should Attend

The workshop is designed for:

Sustainability and ESG leaders

Data and analytics professionals

Technology and innovation leaders

Executives responsible for net-zero delivery and sustainability reporting

Attendees will leave with practical perspectives on how AI can support scalable sustainability strategy across complex organisations.

"AI is rapidly becoming a critical enabler of sustainability strategy, but impact comes from how it is applied in practice. This workshop is designed to move beyond theory and explore real-world use cases, risks and opportunities, helping sustainability leaders understand how AI can support credible, measurable progress toward net-zero goals."

- Glen White, CEO, BizClik

Part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

The Watershed workshop forms part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 , taking place on 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, Westminster, London. The summit brings together senior leaders, policymakers and solution providers to accelerate net-zero strategy, decarbonisation and ESG delivery.

Registration is now open.

Interested delegates are encouraged to register early to secure their place at this workshop.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is BizClik's international event series focused on sustainability, ESG, climate action and responsible business transformation. The portfolio connects global leaders with the technologies, data and strategies shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech, supply chain, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, research and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.

