BizClik Launches Dual Middle East Summits for Sustainability, Procurement, and Supply Chain Leaders 2026

Nov 04, 2025, 05:00 ET
Two virtual summits — running side by side on 3-4 February 2026 — will connect sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders across the Middle East via one interactive platform.
LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, Procurement Magazine, and Supply Chain Digital, has announced the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit, both taking place virtually on 3-4 February 2026.
The two events will run concurrently on the same digital platform, allowing attendees to toggle between live streams and explore sessions from both agendas in real time — creating BizClik's first dual-event experience between its global sustainability and supply chain brands.
Connecting Two Audiences Across One Platform
This new dual format marks the next phase in BizClik's global event strategy, offering senior executives the opportunity to access even more thought leadership and networking across two of the company's most influential live event brands.
Glen White, Founder & CEO of BizClik, said:
"Our Middle East Summits bring together two communities with a shared focus on transformation. Hosting both events on one platform gives attendees the freedom to explore the crossover between sustainability, procurement, and supply chain innovation — connecting industries and leaders in a new and dynamic way."
Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit
What to expect:
- 20+ expert speakers
- Content tracks on AI in Sustainability, Industrial Decarbonisation Strategies, and The Global Impact Forum
- Fireside chats and interactive panels
- Topics including energy transition, climate finance, and the circular economy
- Live Q&A sessions with real-time audience interaction
- Online networking with 500+ sustainability leaders, solution providers, and professionals
- Hosted on Brella, BizClik's interactive platform for networking and agenda planning
Past attendees of Sustainability LIVE programmes include executives from Schneider Electric, VISA, KFC, Meta, Cisco, Google, Siemens, Toyota, DP World, and more.
Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit
What to expect:
- 20+ expert speakers
- Content tracks on AI, Strategy, Risk & Resilience, and CSCO Leadership
- Fireside chats and engaging panel discussions
- Topics including supplier diversity, digital transformation, risk management, and sustainable sourcing
- Live Q&A sessions with real-time audience interaction
- Online networking with 500+ procurement and supply chain professionals
- Fully integrated on the Brella platform for seamless event engagement
Past attendees of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE programmes include executives from Emirates, Heineken, MTN, ABB, GSK, Nestlé, Baker Hughes, Nando's, and The Coca-Cola Company.
Join Industry Leaders Online
Registration is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are available for organisations looking to engage with senior decision-makers and innovators across the region.
How to register:
Attendees registered for either summit will have access to both live event streams, with the flexibility to switch between sessions throughout the two-day programme.
Register for the summit most relevant to your role or industry — and enjoy two days of virtual learning, networking, and professional development with global peers.
Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit
Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit
About BizClik
BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across multiple sectors, including procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global events, webinars, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world's most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.
