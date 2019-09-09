BizClik Media Announces Publication of September Edition of Supply Chain Digital

NORWICH, England, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Supply Chain Digital.

In the cover issue this month, Supply Chain Digital takes a closer look into how Nando's is adopting technology to ensure its supply chain operations become more efficient.

"Digital transformation will herald a new era for us – with the business growth we have experienced it would be counter-productive to merely throw bodies at the increase in activity," says Deon Pillay, Head of Supply Chain – Nando's Grocery International. "We commenced our technology journey 18 months ago and it has already yielded benefits."

The leadership piece zones in on Jungheinrich as Steve Richmond, Director of Logistics UK, and Michael Von Forstner, Head of Jungheinrich's lithium-ion division, discusses the impact of lithium-ion battery technology on their firm's digitisation in the supply chain space. Jungheinrich is aiming to take warehouse efficiency to a whole new level, and the company maintains a real drive to embrace digitisation in its supply chain.

"The pressure is on to drive productivity, increase efficiency, improve accuracy and reduce costs at every stage of the process," affirms Richmond.

There are also in-depth features with Allegis, Asahi Europe, Staples, DECATHLON, Corning Incorporated and PepsiCo that readers wouldn't want to miss.

Lastly, this month's Top 10 counts down the largest sustainable supply chains worldwide.

The latest issue of Supply Chain Digital can be read here.

