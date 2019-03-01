BizClik Media Announces the Launch of March Edition of Business Chief ANZ

NORWICH, England, Mar. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media has launched the March edition of Business Chief ANZ.

The National Heart Foundation of Australia's technology transforming is driving enhanced processes that enable its staff to serve clients and the Australian public with greater efficacy. Heart disease is the single biggest killer in Australia, and CIO Shane Riddle spoke with Olivia Minnock about how the Foundation is utilising disruptive technologies to resolve this frightening statistic.

Jollibee Food Corporation is one of the world's fastest-growing quick service restaurant companies. The firm spoke to us about its expansion strategy, the importance and strength of its Filipino identity, and its goal of becoming a global leader in the industry. Elsewhere, Catherine Sturman spoke to Clive Hawkins, Director of IT at Wyndham Destinations, about the vacation ownership specialist's exciting and dynamic digital transformation. Not only is the firm overhauling its service offerings, it is also applying disruptive technologies to optimise its internal operations and strengthen its edge on the competition.

For this month's issue, Business Chief ANZ explores the thriving business hub of Wellington, as well as ranking the APAC region's tallest buildings. Don't forget to also check out the in-depth company profiles on the University of Western Australia, AXA, Singapore Life, Paidy, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more.

