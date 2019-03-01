BizClik Media Announces the Launch of the March Issue of Business Chief Asia

NORWICH, England, Mar. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BizClik Media is pleased to announce the launch of the March issue of Business Chief Asia.

World-renowned motorcycle manufacturer KTM Group is setting its sights on conquering the Asian market. Laura Mullan sat down with Luca Martin, Managing Director at KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing, to discuss how the firm's supply chain transformation has laid the foundations for success on its latest frontier. "We are working with some partners in Asia to develop a supplier rating platform where each supplier can log in, create a profile and get feedback about their performances," Martin says. "I think this digital approach is important for the future of procurement."

Jollibee Food Corporation has meanwhile established itself as one of the world's fastest-growing quick service restaurant companies. The firm spoke to Marcus Lawrence about its expansion strategy, the importance and strength of its Filipino identity, and its ultimate goal of becoming a global leader in the industry. Elsewhere, Business Chief also spoke with Singapore Life about its digital transformation journey and the disruptive technologies driving customer centricity in insurance.

For this month's City Focus, Business Chief explores the vibrant Thai capital of Bangkok and its history as a manufacturing hub and key regional port, while Harry Menear ranks the region's tallest buildings. In addition, the issue includes in-depth company profiles on AXA, Paidy, and Anheuser-Busch InBev and their respective stories about digital disruption and gaining an edge over the competition.

The latest issue of Business Chief Asia can be read here.

