BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of Business Chief Asia

NORWICH, England, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the August issue of Business Chief Asia.

Dole International is one of the world's largest fruit producers, and it is currently undergoing a procurement transformation that will give it an even sharper competitive edge. For this month's cover feature, Arindam Sengupta, VP Strategic Sourcing & Procurement at the company, spoke with Business Chief about how strategic and technological innovations are revolutionising agribusiness supply chains.

"Our data was very segmented, mostly very manual and driven by different legacy systems," he says. "One of the first things that we decided, which has already been rolled out, is a single ERP from agriculture to marketing – end to end. That will enable us to capture and make visible data on what we are doing, where we are spending and what we are and aren't doing correctly."

Elsewhere, Dmitri Chen, COO at Dell Technologies, discusses how the technological solutions provider is able to tailor its extensive offering across Asia to maximise the efficacy of digital transformations. Based on findings in Dell Technologies' latest Digital Transformation Index released earlier this year, Chen discusses the challenges specific to markets across the APAC region and the extensively positive business outcomes that Dell can drive for its clients.

This month's City Focus focuses on Shanghai, one of China's largest cities and a thriving hub of Asian business, and the Top 10 examines the region's most influential CEOs.

Rounding out the issue are in-depth company profiles on industry giants and influential market players, including Cargo Services Far East, Katoen Natie, Ormond Group, Procter & Gamble, OMD APAC, and more.

The August issue of Business Chief Asia can be found here.

If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief Asia, get in touch at william.smith@bizclikmedia.com.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

www.businesschief.com

Contact:

Marcus Lawrence

Content Editor

Editor-in-Chief, CSO

Tel: +44-(0)-1603-215-072

Email: marcus.lawrence@bizclikmedia.com



SOURCE BizClik Media