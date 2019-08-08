BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of Gigabit Magazine

NORWICH, England, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the August issue of Gigabit magazine.

This month's exclusive cover story focuses on Procter & Gamble and how its Pampers brand is blending compelling entertainment with cutting-edge ecommerce.

Elsewhere, Gigabit visited Dell Technologies' sleek office in London to learn how the technology giant is giving the NHS a helping hand as it embarks on a mammoth digital transformation journey. "We want to transform their whole ethos around the use of technology," said James Norman, CIO of Healthcare for the EMEA region at Dell Technologies. "Technology can really drive new innovations, new opportunities, new ways of actually working with the market."

Speaking exclusively with Gigabit, Rhonda Vetere – often touted as one of the most powerful women in technology – gives her tips on how to make it big in the technology sector, and Spreadshirt contends how businesses can compete with ecommerce behemoth Amazon.

In addition, Paul Smith, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Salesforce UK, discusses how the firm is revolutionising the CRM market.

For this month's Top 10, Gigabit counts down the world's leading computer hardware firms and explores the top technology events you won't want to miss.

Rounding out the issue are exclusive, in-depth reports on Huawei, KPMG Canada, Accenture Technology and more.

The August issue of Gigabit magazine can be found here.

If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Gigabit magazine, please get in touch at william.smith@bizclikmedia.com.

