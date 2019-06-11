BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the June Issue of Business Chief ANZ

NORWICH, England, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the latest issue of Business Chief, ANZ edition. This month's magazine takes a close look at the digital transformation journeys of some of Asia's biggest firms.

This month's cover story features Foodstuffs North Island, one of New Zealand's leading brick and mortar grocers, which has undergone a dramatic shift in technological implementation over the past decade. The 100% Kiwi owned firm is harnessing that prowess to the benefit of its customers: leveraging data to establish a greater degree of customer centricity whilst maximising its sustainability and profitability. "Seven or eight years ago, IT was considered by many simply as a necessary cost of doing business, something we worked hard to control," says Ashley Colyer, Acting CIO at Foodstuffs North Island. "However, our Board recognised IT was going to be the key enabler of our future success, leading to a seismic shift of our investment in technology." This month, Business Chief zeros in on the digital transformation strategy that is driving the company's continual growth and maintaining its position as one of New Zealand's most beloved brands.

Elsewhere, prolific Australian construction firm Hansen Yuncken is undergoing a similarly innovative strategy, positioning itself as a sustainable, people-first driver of fresh ideas and technologies in the construction industry. Project Manager Vanja Krumpacnik discusses technology's has centrality to the firm's strategy in Hansen Yuncken's company profile.

Sydney takes centre stage in this month's City Focus, while the Top 10 is comprised of Asia Pacific's largest companies.

This month's issue also includes in-depth company profiles for Naked Retreats, Okada Manila and UnitingCare Queensland.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

