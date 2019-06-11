BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the June Issue of the USA Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, England, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media , the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of the USA edition of Business Chief . This month's magazine explores the digital transformation stories of some of the United States' leading companies.

This month's cover story features SPX Transformer Solutions, one of the largest US manufacturers of power transformers and a leading supplier of transformer and load tap changer services, training, reverse-engineered components and replacement parts.

Sandeep Arora, Vice President of Global Sourcing and Strategy at SPX Transformer Solutions, sits down to discuss the implementation of the company's Sourcing Excellence Framework in order to better drive operational excellence.

"Strategic sourcing and supply chain management remains one of the core functions for the transformer business and becomes a part of the value creation roadmap for SPX Corporation as a whole," says Arora.

June's leadership piece features Business Chief's interview with Norman Guadagno, CMO of Carbonite, who discusses the data protection firm's $618.5mn acquisition of cybersecurity company Webroot, and the careful, considered do-no-harm methodology that will carry the companies forward together.

Also this month, Tim Covell, Supply Chain Director at non-profit World Vision speaks to editor Harry Menear about managing a gift-in-kind supply chain that brings aid to disadvantaged communities around the world. "Our strategic vision is to step into the most fragile countries, in the most fragile contexts, to help people and communities out of poverty," says Covell.

This month's City Focus features historic coastal city, San Francisco, and the Top 10 list ranks the US' largest companies.

Also included in the June issue are in-depth features on Logix Federal Credit Union, Dunlop Protective Footwear, Deloitte and Alterna Savings.

