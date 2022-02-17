BizClik Media Group is used by Brella as a case study for success

NORWICH, England, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group has been featured on the Brella customer success stories page as a case study for using the live events platform successfully.

The case study praises BMG for starting its events arm of the business "during a time of unpredictability with the whole industry affected by everchanging social restrictions".

Choosing the right event platform for BMG's hybrid (in-person and virtual) events was vital for the success of the company's first three live events. BMG felt Brella met its four key requirements for a live event platform:

Top-notch user experience

Versatility & scalability

Advanced networking capabilities

Robust event data & analytics

Chief Technology Officer Nathan Bursnell said: "[With Brella] We don't have to choose between hybrid and virtual. Having Brella allowed us to be agile with our decision-making. We were able to host three hybrid events in quick succession last year."

James Callen, Partnerships Director, said: "Matchmaking is the standout feature of Brella. Thanks to it, we are able to understand what topics our audience is interested in, and we can shape our agenda accordingly moving forward.

"It's also important for our partners and sponsors as it means they can have significant conversations around their solutions."

Read the entire success story from Brella here .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Webb

[email protected]

SOURCE BizClik Media