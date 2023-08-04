BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITION OF DATA CENTRE MAGAZINE

The August edition of Data Centre Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Oracle Cloud, NTT, DataBank, Equinix & BDx

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the August edition of Data Centre Magazine

The digital edition of Data Centre Magazine, is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Data Centre community

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Brittany Miller, SVP of Construction at NTT Global Data Centers about about building data centers and developing people in a hyperconnected world

"Given the capital-intensive nature of building data centres, it is crucial to manage costs effectively without compromising on quality or performance."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Oracle Cloud, DataBank, Equinix & BDx. PLUS The Nordics: A Leading Sustainable Data Centre destination, and the Top 10 Sustainability Leaders

You can visit the Data Centre Magazine website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Data Centres

