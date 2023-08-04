BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The August edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Alvarez & Marsal, HSB Canada, Credit Union of America & MSU Federal Credit Union

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Jeremy Zung, Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Alvarez & Marsal about improving employee experience by deploying leading technologies and transforming existing systems.

"When I joined A&M during COVID, there was no playbook or manual to tap into. It became very clear, that our primary focus needed to be about stabilising the core – this included not just technology, but our staff. We had a lot of technical debt that had built up, similar to many companies."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from HSB Canada, Credit Union of America & MSU Federal Credit Union. PLUS Examining Banking Ecosystems and the Top 10 FinTech Lenders by Funding

