BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITION OF MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

STANDFIRST: The August edition of Manufacturing Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Microsoft and Kymera International

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the August edition of Manufacturing Digital.

The digital edition of Manufacturing Digital, is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing Digital
This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Gabor Szentivanyi, CIO of leading specialty material manufacturer Kymera International on how digital prowess achieves multi-industry impacts.

"With a strong emphasis on quality control and continuous improvement, Kymera International ensures that each particle is produced with the utmost competence and advanced technology."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Microsoft, Infosys and Resilinc. PLUS Towards Net Zero with Digital Twins and the Top 10 Smart Manufacturing Companies.

You can visit the Manufacturing Digital website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Smart Manufacturing.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

