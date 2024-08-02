BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

The August editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from Thermo Fisher, PwC and Microsoft

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Thermo Fisher Scientific's Chris Shanahan, Alyssa Caddle and Matthew Yamatin who discuss reducing supply chain emissions through education, partnerships and sophisticated reporting.

"Every time you come across a challenge, that's an opportunity to improve" - Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability Supply Chain - Thermo Fisher Scientific

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Kinaxis, Target, Coupa and more, along with the Top 10 Logistics Companies.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Google's Global VP of Strategic Sourcing, Lynn Torrel.

"As an executive, it's essential to prioritise, compartmentalise and multi-task".

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Thermo Fisher, Coupa, Vanquis Banking Group and more, together with the Top 10 Digital Procurement Strategies.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition celebrates Mallika Srinivasan, Chairwoman & Managing Director of TAFE on how the organisation has shaped India's industrial and agricultural development.

"We have been given an opportunity to serve the small and marginal farmers at this critical juncture".

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Microsoft, Fujifilm and more. Plus the Top 10 Manufacturing Influencers.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries.

