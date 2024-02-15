BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE AND INSURTECH MAGAZINE

The December editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from J.P. Morgan, GFT Group, Wolt and Apiture.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Magazine. These publications are highly regarded within the Financial Services and Insurance sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Michael Brady, Executive Director, Liquidity and Account Solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, about how Treasurers can leverage technology transformation.

"Here at J.P. Morgan Payments, we have built our virtual solutions platform in-house, which makes it more flexible, and we are continuing to invest in it to suit our clients' needs."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Sunrise Banks and GFT Group, along with our Top 10 Cryptocurrencies of 2023.

InsurTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Apiture's Chris Cox and Daniel Haisley about how innovative fintech is transforming how US financial institutions engage with consumers and businesses.

"In the US market, there's just so much room for improvement when it comes to helping financial institutions to maximise their potential."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Wolt, Smarsh, AIG along with our Top 10 Insurtech Incubators.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

