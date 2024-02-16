BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The December edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Mars and SAP.

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Barry Parkin of Mars, on the role of procurement in the Mars Inc Net-Zero Roadmap.

"Our job is to re-imagine and re-design supply chains so that they have a dramatically lower carbon footprint."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from organisations such as the SAP and Exness, together with the Top 10 Demystifying Technologies in Procurement.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Darcy Macclaren of SAP who introduces JOULE, SAP's gen AI supply chain co-pilot.

"SAP's always been positioned between tech and business, and we're now applying that to really seize the opportunity of AI."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from organisations such as Arxada, together with the Top 10 Reverse Logistics Businesses.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, procurement and operations industry.

