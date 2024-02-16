BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

News provided by

BizClik

16 Feb, 2024, 13:05 ET

The December edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Mars and SAP.

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, procurement and operations sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Barry Parkin of Mars, on the role of procurement in the Mars Inc Net-Zero Roadmap.

"Our job is to re-imagine and re-design supply chains so that they have a dramatically lower carbon footprint."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from organisations such as the SAP and Exness, together with the Top 10 Demystifying Technologies in Procurement.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Darcy Macclaren of SAP who introduces JOULE, SAP's gen AI supply chain co-pilot.

"SAP's always been positioned between tech and business, and we're now applying that to really seize the opportunity of AI."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from organisations such as Arxada, together with the Top 10 Reverse Logistics Businesses.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, procurement and operations industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE AND ENERGY DIGITAL

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. These...

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine. This publication is highly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.