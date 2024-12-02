BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

The December editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from Epson UK, Vodafone Procurement & Connectivity, DP World and more!

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Waleed Al Saeedi, Director of Capital Projects at Abu Dhabi's Department of Department of Culture and Tourism on driving Abu Dhabi's digital revolution.

"I firmly believe that digital transformation is not a one-time effort but an ongoing journey."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from DP World, Hagerty, Bystronic and more, along with the Top 10: Sustainable Fleets.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive interview with Ninian Wilson, Global Supply Chain Management Director & CEO at Vodafone Procurement and Connectivity. Ninian shares how their strategies and transformations are driving success.

"You've got to get buy-in from the people you work with and get those individuals excited about the change that's coming."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Hagerty, Basware, NHS England and more, together with the Top 10: Fast Growing Procurement Companies

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive interview with Bystronic CSO Michael Praeger, on how to integrate and execute sustainability.

"What inspires me is helping companies to see sustainability as a business opportunity and to get it done."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Epson UK, Adobe, BMW and more. Plus, the Top 10: Manufacturing Accomplishments of 2024.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

