BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The February edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from PwC and Oracle.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with experts from both PwC and Oracle about how insurers are navigating current global challenges and future-proofing their industry.

"One of the trends we're seeing across the industry, is a shift towards wanting to get more into the FP&A space and get a better understanding of data and projections."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from BMO Financial Group, Collabera Digital and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Consulting Companies.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE BizClik

