BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine . This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with experts from both PwC and Oracle about how insurers are navigating current global challenges and future-proofing their industry.

"One of the trends we're seeing across the industry, is a shift towards wanting to get more into the FP&A space and get a better understanding of data and projections."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from BMO Financial Group, Collabera Digital and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Consulting Companies.

