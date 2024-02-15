BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The February edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from SAP and Red Sea Global.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain and logistics sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Mike Wade, Head of Digital Supply Chain at SAP, who shares insights on navigating the evolving landscape of Digital Supply Chain.

"We bring the customer requirements and the technology together."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from IKEA, Gartner, Red Sea Global, Eviden and The Local Government Procurement along with Top Sustainable Supply Chains.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Ben Edwards, Group Head at Red Sea, about transforming the Red Sea into a luxury destination.

"Putting people and planet first."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from BP, Néstle, Red Sea Global, SAP Whirlpool Corp and The Local Government Procurement along with Top 10 events that should be on every procurement executive's radar.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain and logistics industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

