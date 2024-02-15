BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE AND ENERGY DIGITAL

The February edition of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Red Sea Global and Schneider Electric.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital . These publications are highly regarded within the ESG and renewable energy sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Ben Edwards, Group Head at Red Sea, about transforming the Red Sea into a luxury destination.

"Putting people and planet first."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Polestar, Dyson B Lab and Scenic along with Top 10 CEOs.

Energy Digital Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Natalya Makarochkina, Schneider Electric's SVP of Secure Power Division, about the future of data centres.

"It's important to approach AI integration sustainably."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Abb, SLB, Denver Public School and Centre for Net Zero along with Top 10 Energy Consultants.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing ESG industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik