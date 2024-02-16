BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE

The January edition of Sustainability Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Schneider Electric.

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine. This publication is highly regarded within the ESG sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industry.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Natalya Makarochkina of Schneider Electric, about how the technology is shaping the future of data centres.

"This significantly outpaces the growth of data centre power demand at the moment."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Data Castle, Taiga Cloud, and Make-A-Wish, together with Top 10 B Corps.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing ESG industry.

