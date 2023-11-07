BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER'S EDITION OF MOBILE MAGAZINE, TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE AND CYBER MAGAZINE

News provided by

BizClik

07 Nov, 2023, 11:34 ET

The November edition of Mobile Magazine, Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from T-Mobile, Axiata and Claroty.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Mobile Magazine, Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine. These publications are highly regarded within the Tech, Telco, 5G and Cyber sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Erin Raney of T-Mobile, about how the brand is leading the way with 5G through innovation.

"It's about bringing those capabilities forward as quickly as possible because we really want to accelerate this innovation in addition to enabling it."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Axiata,  TELUS, Virgin Media, Three UK, Netscout, ABLE Human Motion and reveals the Top 10 Female Telco Leaders.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Tomasz Gerszberg of Axiata about powering digital transformation in Asia.

"Axiata Enterprise provides smart services with strong focus on digital transformation, based on 5G."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from TELUS, CGI, Fujitsu, and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Quantum Computing Companies.

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Noga Sharabani of Claroty about how procurement is at the forefront of the company's business success.

"I am passionate about driving innovation in procurement and staying up to date on industry trends and best practices."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from OEC, Okada Manila, and explores the Top 10 Chief Information Security Officers.

You can visit Mobile Magazine, Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE AND EV MAGAZINE

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine. These...

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine. These...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.