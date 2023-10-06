BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF DATA CENTRE MAGAZINE

News provided by

BizClik

06 Oct, 2023, 11:11 ET

STANDFIRST: The October edition of Data Centre Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Stack Infrastructure

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October edition of Data Centre Magazine.

The digital edition of Data Centre Magazine is a trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Data Centre industry.

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with John Eland, Michillay Brown and Amy Daniell of Stack Infra, about driving ESG and Community.

"Our ESG and DE&I Programs are pivotal to ensuring we provide a welcoming and thriving work environment for our people"

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from STT GDC, Iceotope, and Nomad Futurist. PLUS; The Future of Hyperscalers, Women in Data Centres and the Top 10 Data Centre Companies

You can visit https://datacentremagazine.com/  for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Data Centre industry, or read the digital magazine here

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AND CYBER MAGAZINE

BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine. The digital...

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF FINTECH MAGAZINE & INSURTECH DIGITAL

BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital The digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.