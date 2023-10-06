BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITIONS OF PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE AND SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL

The October editions of Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from Claroty and

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October editions of Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.

The digital editions of Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Procurement and Supply Chain industries.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Naga Sharabani of Claroty, about putting procurement at the forefront of business strategy.

"Procurement teams must establish robust data governance practices, clear policies, data quality controls, and data integration strategies to leverage AI effectively" - Noga Sharabani

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Convera and MBZUAI. PLUS; The Top 10 Procurement Events for 2024

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Markus Kanis of DP World, about creating resilient sustainable supply chains with the help of the EU.

"DP World builds customised solutions across regions, sectors and capabilities" - Markus Kanis, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Convera, and L'Osteria. Plus; The Top 10 Supply Chain Businesses

You can visit https://procurementmag.com/ and https://supplychaindigital.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Procurement and Supply Chain industries.

