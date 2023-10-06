BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILTY MAGAZINE, ENERGY DIGITAL & EV MAGAZINE

The October edition of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Ecolab, Convera and Schneider Electric

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October editions of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital.

The digital editions of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Sustainability and Energy industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Emilio Tenuta of Ecolab, about the critical nexus between the water crisisand climate change, urging businesses to prioritise taking action.

"Coalitions and industry groups are critical to solvingsome of the challenges that we're seeing around water and climate today"

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Stack Infrastructure, Schneider Electric, Convera, and Radisson Hotel Group. PLUS; The Top 10 Sustainable Technology Companies 

Energy Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Jonathan Williams of Siemens, and Bettina Tratz-Ryan of Gartner about the diverse landscape in smart building adoption and its sustainable benefits

"We're expecting to see an acceleration in implementation of Smart Building Tech in the years ahead as technology advances" - Jonathan Williams, Branch Sales Manager Siemens

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Dassault Systèmes, Chargepoint, Capula, and Ericsson. PLUS: The Top 10 Renewable Energy Companies

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

