BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITION OF HEALTHCARE DIGITAL

News provided by

BizClik

08 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

The September edition of Healthcare Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from CVS Health, OCINet, LifeLabs and King Saud Medical City

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September edition of Healthcare Digital.

The digital edition of Healthcare Digital, is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the manufacturing sector.

Healthcare Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Penny Pinnock, Business Development Manager at Siemens Financial Services about creating solutions for Medical Providers with AI.

"Private sector finance can help the healthcare sector enable a digital, commercial, clinical and sustainable transition. This is where we come in." - Penny Pinnock

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from CVS Health, King Saud Medical City and OCINet. PLUS We sit down with Lucie Glenday, founder at MySense and the Top 10 Consumer Healthcare Companies.

You can visit the Healthcare Digital website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Hosptal & Healthcare industry

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY AND EV MAGAZINE

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF BUSINESS CHIEF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AND BUSINESS CHIEF US & CANADA MAGAZINES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.