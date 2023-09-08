BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF BUSINESS CHIEF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AND BUSINESS CHIEF US & CANADA MAGAZINES

The September edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and Business Chief US & Canada includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Oliver Wyman, Microsoft, Qualtrics and more!

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and Business Chief US & Canada.

The digital editions of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and Business Chief US & Canada are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with top executives and thought leaders from around the world.

Business Chief Middle East & Africa Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Adel Alfalasi, Partner & UAE CEO Oliver Wyman about his passion for transformation, fostering Emirati talent, and why jiu-jitsu is good for business.

"Many people get excited about M&A, the deal side, but I get particularly excited dealing with the aftermath. For me, it's about the ambitions, the scale, realising the synergies, and it's also about the details, and getting the most out of the integration" - Adel Alfalasi

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from King Saud Medical City and MBZUAI. PLUS: Culture is King - The Power of Putting People First and the Top 10 Pioneering Companies in the Sustainability Space.

Business Chief US & Canada Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Julia Anas, CPO of Qualtrics, about her people-first philosophy.

"Organisations are seeing the value of human capital and its direct impact on business success" - Julia Anas

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from AspenTech and Faraday Future. PLUS Leadership: The Changing Face and Future Direction of Shareholder Value and the Top 10: Sustainable Companies in the US & Canada.

You can visit Business Chief for daily news and analysis of pioneering business leaders from around the globe.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik