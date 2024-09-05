BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

The September editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from CVS Health, Mars and Focal Point.

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with CVS Health's Mario Rivera, Jamie Tatum and Dan May who discuss the US health giant's mission to meet the omnichannel needs of its vast customer base.

"Omnichannel has added a new dimension to how we deliver best-in-class service for our customers." - Dan May VP, Network Strategy and Engineering, CVS Health.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Aramex, JTI, Coupa and more, along with the Top 10 S2P Software Solutions.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive interview with Stephany Lapierre, Founder and CEO of TealBook on quality data, collaborating with Google, customer-centricity and the company's innovative approach.

"We built an architecture that turns the dream of achieving data quality at scale into a tangible reality."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Coupa, Bamboo Rose stc Kuwait and more, together with the Top 10 AI Tools.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive cover story featuring manufacturing giants, BASF & ABB on the formula for chemical recycling circularity.

"We are fully committed to the circular economy, all recycling routes are necessary" - Matthias Scheibitz, Head of Sustainability Strategy. Performance Materials, BASF.

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Schneider Electric, Nokia and more. Plus the Top 10 Biggest Factories.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik Media