BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AND CYBER MAGAZINE

News provided by

BizClik

08 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

The September editions of Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Alteryx, Volt.io, Central CO-OP, Rentokil, LifeLabs, AmerCareRoyal and more!

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine.

The digital editions of Technology Magazine, and Cyber Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Tech and Cyber industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Alteryx Chief Advocacy Officer, Libby Duane Adams and VP, Jason Belland on Alteryx's SparkED programme which can help upskill employees with the ability to use data analytics.

"The folks that are going through our programme aren't just learning data skills. They're learning about analytics, how to ask the right questions, how to question and solve problems with data." - Jason Belland

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from IBM, Veritas, Volt.io and Rentokil. PLUS We celebrate inventor of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee and the Top 10 Sports & Technology Partnerships.

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Professor of Cybersecurity Dr Kevin Curran about the importance of building a skilled and competent cyber workforce.

"It is crucial that we maintain a steady supply of diverse, highly skilled professionals to meet the needs of our growing digital economy. There needs to be a collective effort from businesses, industry groups, schools and universities to encourage more young people to enter the industry."

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Swimlane and LifeLabs. PLUS Is Your Digital Transformation Sacrificing Company Security and the Top 10 Cyber Threats.

You can visit Technology Magazine, and Cyber Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Technology and Cyber Security.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com.

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF FINTECH MAGAZINE & INSURTECH DIGITAL

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.