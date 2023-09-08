BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AND CYBER MAGAZINE

The September editions of Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Alteryx, Volt.io, Central CO-OP, Rentokil, LifeLabs, AmerCareRoyal and more!

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine.

The digital editions of Technology Magazine, and Cyber Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Tech and Cyber industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Alteryx Chief Advocacy Officer, Libby Duane Adams and VP, Jason Belland on Alteryx's SparkED programme which can help upskill employees with the ability to use data analytics.

"The folks that are going through our programme aren't just learning data skills. They're learning about analytics, how to ask the right questions, how to question and solve problems with data." - Jason Belland

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from IBM, Veritas, Volt.io and Rentokil. PLUS We celebrate inventor of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee and the Top 10 Sports & Technology Partnerships.

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Professor of Cybersecurity Dr Kevin Curran about the importance of building a skilled and competent cyber workforce.

"It is crucial that we maintain a steady supply of diverse, highly skilled professionals to meet the needs of our growing digital economy. There needs to be a collective effort from businesses, industry groups, schools and universities to encourage more young people to enter the industry."

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Swimlane and LifeLabs. PLUS Is Your Digital Transformation Sacrificing Company Security and the Top 10 Cyber Threats.

You can visit Technology Magazine, and Cyber Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Technology and Cyber Security.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com.

SOURCE BizClik