BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE AUGUST EDITIONS OF CONSTRUCTION AND FOOD & DRINK DIGITAL MAGAZINES

The August editions of Construction and Food & Drink Digital Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Red Sea Global, NTT and The Honey Baked Ham Company

Construction Digital

This month's edition features a special report with Balfour Beatty, Celsa, Tarmac and Cambridge University on 'Electric Cement' and how it can reduce global carbon emissions significantly.

"I am super excited about this cement sustainability breakthrough" - Adam Elman EMEA Sustainability Lead at Google

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Red Sea Global, NTT and EllisDon along with the Top 10 Energy Infrastructure Projects.

You can visit Construction Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing construction industry.

Food & Drink Digital

The August Edition features a lead interview with Adam Grant, GM, Mars Wrigley UK who outlines the sustainability journey of one of the UK's favourite brands.

"Sustainability is the right thing to do and is also good for business"

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from The Honey Baked Ham Company, T2 Tea and Brix Holdings along with the Top 10 Agritech Companies.

You can visit Food & Drink Digital for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing food & drink industry.

