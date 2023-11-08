BizClik receives 'Partnership Excellence 2023' award at MTN's Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Awards

News provided by

BizClik

08 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

BizClik Earns 'Partnership Excellence 2023' Award at MTN's Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Gala. Recognised for dedication, innovation, and collaboration in the Middle East expansion.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening members from our Dubai office had the pleasure of attending MTN's second GSSC - Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Gala Dinner and Awards.

The Supplier Awards event recognises suppliers and partners for their hard work and delivery of exceptional services across the MTN footprint.

This year's event, hosted by Group Executive and Chief Procurement Officer, Dirk Karl, was centred around three key pillars – innovation, collaboration and excellence.

We are thrilled to announce that BizClik won the 'Partnership Excellence 2023' award, alongside many other worthy winners including Ericsson, Huawei, Dell, Microsoft and Nokia.

A year ago BizClik expanded into the Middle East so it is great to be recognised by our partners in the region for our dedication, innovation and partner centric focus.

Stuart Irving, EVP of Procurement and Supply Chain Programs for the MEA & APAC region said "What an amazing night at the MTN GSSC-Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Gala Dinner and Awards!

BizClik expanded into the Middle East just over a year ago and one of the first things we did was say to our partners in the region - "Let's meet face to face, and how can we help more?"

One year later, winning an award like this is testament to our collaborative, partner centric and focus on the customer experience."

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. The publication is highly regarded within ...

BIZCLIK LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITIONS OF BUSINESS CHIEF

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Business Chief US & Canada and Business Chief Middle East...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.