BizClik releases the January 2026 Technology portfolio, exploring ethical AI, sustainability and the future of digital infrastructure.

The new issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies and strategies shaping the future of AI, data, and digital infrastructure. Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings — highlighting the executives, organisations and innovations transforming global industries.

Technology Magazine - January 2026

Cover Feature:

Fast Cars, Faster Workflows: How ServiceNow's workflow automation platform helps Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 digitise IT operations (p. 70)

Company Features:

Gunther Rothermel, Chief Product Officer and Co-General Manager for Sustainability at SAP on AI, Circularity, Data, ERP-centricity and much more (p. 56)

on AI, Circularity, Data, ERP-centricity and much more How AI is Driving Transformation at Kaseya (p. 86)

Deloitte Australia: Engineering in the Age of AI (p. 118)

Top 10:

Editorial Highlights:

David Brown, VP of Compute and ML Services at AWS, on Building the Infrastructure Layer for Enterprise AI (p. 26)

on Building the Infrastructure Layer for Enterprise AI Tech & AI LIVE: Are Humans Key When it Comes to Ethical AI? (p. 106)

Waymo , Netflix and Apple : Why AI's Future Depends on the Edge (p. 132)

, and : Why AI's Future Depends on the Edge How Nestlé Uses SAP S/4HANA Cloud to Scale AI Operations (p. 158)

Read the issue here .

AI Magazine - January 2026

Cover Feature:

WPP's CAIO, Daniel Hulme, explains why his 40-year AI timeline collapsed and conscious machines could be humanity's safest option (p. 26)

Company Features:

Gunther Rothermel, Chief Product Officer and Co-General Manager for Sustainability at SAP on AI, Circularity, Data, ERP-centricity and much more (p. 58)

on AI, Circularity, Data, ERP-centricity and much more How AI is Driving Transformation at Kaseya (p. 84)

Deloitte Australia: Engineering in the Age of AI (p. 118)

Top 10:

● A Applications (p. 40)





Editorial Highlights:

Coca Cola , Nike and Starbucks : Inside Retailers' AI Strategies (p. 72)

, and : Inside Retailers' AI Strategies Why Spotify is Partnering With Labels for AI Music Products (p. 104)

is Partnering With Labels for AI Music Products Will Apple 's 'Answer Engine' Rival Leading AI Chatbots? (p. 128)

's 'Answer Engine' Rival Leading AI Chatbots? How UK Businesses Are Capturing Real Value From AI (p. 156)

Read the issue here .

Telco Magazine - January 2026

Cover Feature:

Contact centre expert Shalima Bhalla says real-time interaction data lets operators anticipate needs and cut friction while boosting loyalty and revenue (p. 50)

Top 10:

Cybersecurity solutions for Telcos (p. 32)

Editorial Highlights:

Rakuten Mobile 's Tarek Zeid explores how eSIMs are reshaping roaming, enabling API-led connectivity and driving a new era of innovation in telecoms (p. 22)

's Tarek Zeid explores how eSIMs are reshaping roaming, enabling API-led connectivity and driving a new era of innovation in telecoms Software-Defined Network and the Geotab Telematics Architecture (p. 66)

Telematics Architecture Sateliot : Taking 5G Generation to The Next Level (p. 76)

: Taking 5G Generation to The Next Level Deutsche Telekom Secures European AI Infrastructure Deal (p. 88)

Read the issue here .

Data Centre Magazine - January 2026

Cover Feature:

Lenovo's Simone Larsson on how data sovereignty is driving radical data centre infrastructure concepts (p. 24)

Company Features:

Steven Sonnenstein on DigitalBridge 's Tower-Led Vision (p. 54)

's Tower-Led Vision Savliss and the Value of Property Consulting for Data Centres (p. 80)

Top 10:

Data Centre Awards (p. 36)





Editorial Highlights:

Nokia 's Latency Reduction Leap for AI Data Centres (p. 68)

's Latency Reduction Leap for AI Data Centres Unpacking Meta 's Strategy for Data Centre Layouts (p. 96)

's Strategy for Data Centre Layouts How is machine learning reshaping data centre operations? (p. 110)

Flex Expands Sustainable Cooling Innovation With Equinix (p. 124)

Read the issue here .

Leadership Quotes

"Technology underpins the way they can deliver outcomes to the team," says Max Eversfield, Senior Advisory Solution Consultant, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow

"Telcos have been sitting on a gold mine of data," says Shalima Bhalla, CX Solutions and Go-To-Market Leader and Customer Signal Podcast Host

"I thought we had 40 years before superintelligence came along. Now, I don't think we have 40 years to solve the problem," says Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer at WPP

"Control over where data resides and is processed will define the data centre of the future," says Simone Larsson, Head of Enterprise AI (EMEA) at Lenovo

Why It Matters

Each platform offers thought leadership, market insights and storytelling for senior executives across technology, telecommunications, data centres, cyber and AI. The brands connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation and strategies shaping the future.

About the Technology Portfolio

The Technology portfolio includes AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, Data Centre Magazine and Cyber Magazine. The portfolio covers AI, enterprise IT, telecommunications, cloud, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping digital infrastructure strategy.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore how AI, sustainability and scalability are transforming the data centre landscape. Secure early bird tickets here .

