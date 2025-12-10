BizClik to Host 'The Net Zero Summits' for Sustainability, Procurement and Supply Chain Leaders in March 2026

Two-day London programme to convene 1,000+ executives from global enterprise, government and climate-tech innovation to accelerate net-zero transformation

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global media and events company, announces The Net Zero Summits, a landmark dual-event programme taking place 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London. The integrated summits - Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit - will bring together senior leaders from enterprise, government, NGOs and climate-tech innovators to advance net-zero strategy, decarbonisation and resilient value-chain transformation.

The Net Zero Summit

The co-located summits reflect the growing need for cross-functional climate action, reinforcing the critical link between sustainability leadership, responsible procurement and net-zero supply-chain operations.

Together, they will host 1,000+ in-person attendees, feature 50+ expert speakers, deliver 10 themed content tracks, and offer 4 executive workshops designed for leaders shaping net-zero transformation across global organisations.

Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 – Returning to London

As part of BizClik's global Sustainability LIVE portfolio, the 2026 edition will feature senior sustainability executives from some of the world's most influential organisations, including:

Chief Sustainability Officer, European Space Agency





Head of Sustainability, NVIDIA





Global Head of Sustainability, Schneider Electric





Chief AI Officer, Met Office





Chief Sustainability Officer, Virgin Media O2





Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell



Speakers will share how they are responding to rising regulatory demands, scaling decarbonisation initiatives, improving climate reporting and accelerating innovation across complex global operations.

Key themes include:

Net-zero strategy and transition frameworks





Climate governance, ESG disclosure and risk management





Scope 3 emissions reduction





Emerging climate technologies and AI





Circular economy transformation





Renewable energy, electrification and clean transport

Attendees will gain strategic insight into meeting net-zero targets, building climate-resilient operations, and navigating evolving ESG requirements. The programme includes case studies, leadership exchanges and tools designed to support real-world climate action.

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 – Returning to London

Running alongside Sustainability LIVE, the 2026 PSC summit will unite procurement, supply chain, operations and logistics leaders working at the centre of global decarbonisation.

Cross Focus Access

Net Zero and Decarbonisation

Reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions across value chains.



Supply-Chain Resilience and Risk Management

Managing geopolitical risk, freight volatility and global disruption.



Digital Procurement & AI Transformation

Using automation, predictive analytics and AI to drive efficiency and visibility.



Sustainable and Ethical Supply Chains

Responsible sourcing, supplier due diligence and ESG-aligned procurement.



Global Logistics and Freight Decarbonisation

Optimising multimodal logistics and sustainable transport networks.



Leadership and Strategy Execution

Supporting CPOs, CSCOs and transformation leads in delivering measurable net-zero outcomes.

Workshops and sessions will provide practical insight, benchmarking tools and actionable frameworks for building future-ready supply chains aligned with corporate climate commitments.

A Unified Platform for Net-Zero Leadership

The co-location of Sustainability LIVE and PSC LIVE forms one of Europe's most comprehensive net-zero leadership gatherings, enabling sustainability, procurement and supply-chain teams to collaborate in a shared environment.

The dual-event structure supports organisations working to reduce emissions, improve climate reporting, enhance responsible sourcing and embed ESG across global operations.

Driving Decarbonisation Throughout 2026

With regulatory pressure intensifying and net-zero targets approaching, the Net Zero Summits offer a timely platform for senior leaders to connect, share data, and access expert insight to accelerate climate-aligned transformation.

The summits form part of BizClik's wider Sustainability LIVE global event series , hosted throughout the year in London, New York, Chicago and across key international markets.

Registration Now Open

Tickets for The Net Zero Summits 2026 including in-person and virtual options, are available now. All delegates receive access to keynote sessions, panels, workshops, partner showcases and networking zones.

A single ticket to either summit provides entry to both co-located events. Choose the ticket aligned with your industry focus and enjoy access to the full combined programme.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is BizClik's international event series focused on sustainability, ESG, climate action and responsible business transformation. The portfolio connects global leaders with the data, technology and strategies shaping a sustainable future.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik's flagship event series for procurement, supply-chain, sourcing and logistics executives, delivering insight on digital transformation, resilience, ethics and sustainable operations.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, fintech, AI, energy and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, research and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with the insight needed to drive strategic transformation.

