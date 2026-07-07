BizCloud Experts Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizCloud Experts, a cloud-native consulting and managed services provider, announced today that it has achieved Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN), AWS's highest partner designation.

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates BizCloud Experts as an AWS Partner with demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, build, migrate, modernize, and manage their workloads on AWS. For BizCloud Experts customers, it is a practical confirmation: the partner already trusted for cloud, AI, and contact center work now carries the formal recognition AWS reserves for its most capable and proven partners.

"Our customers never had to settle; they were already getting the outcomes, and now the recognition matches the work," said Nagesh Kunamneni, chief executive officer of BizCloud Experts. "Clearing the rigorous accreditation and certification process shows that our team is committed to helping organizations meet their goals with the agility, breadth, and pace of innovation that AWS offers. It also reflects the way we have built this company since its inception to best serve our customers."

BizCloud Experts holds AWS Competencies in AI, Migration and Modernization, and DevOps, along with 18 AWS service delivery designations and programs, and 144 active AWS certifications across its team. The company serves customers in logistics and transportation, e-commerce and retail, healthcare, financial services, and energy, power, and utilities. It also recently launched its Catalyst for Learning Center, a training program that helps companies and their teams build cloud and AI skills.

"Our goal has always been to build solutions that deliver valuable outcomes for customers," said Sepehr Noorizadeh, president and chief growth officer of BizCloud Experts. "We chose AWS early and deliberately to serve that goal, because we believed it was the platform where durable, scalable technology could be built. Premier tier gives our customers access to the right resources, and the Catalyst for Learning Center helps their teams close the skills gap. We are not only changing technology, but also helping unlock the potential of the people who build it."

For customers, the real payoff is having BizCloud Experts in their corner. The company is focused on what organizations and their teams care about most: efficiency and outcomes they can measure. With AWS as the cloud it builds on, BizCloud Experts is investing in industry-level solutions that lower the barrier and cost of entry, so organizations of any size can compete on a level field. The result for customers is a partner that turns cloud and AI into real business value.

About BizCloud Experts

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, BizCloud Experts helps organizations move to the cloud, modernize on it, and put AI to work in production. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, the company designs, builds, and operates cloud architectures, with capabilities across generative AI, DevOps automation, cloud contact centers, and database migration. BizCloud Experts is built on three core principles: great people and talent; right-fit technology; and trust, earned every engagement. Its mission is to remove the barriers between people, organizations, and their potential. Learn more at bizcloudexperts.com.

Media contact

Sepehr Noorizadeh

[email protected]

(214) 206-8976

SOURCE BizCloud Experts