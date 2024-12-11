BizCom Associates Adds Some Sizzle to its Roster with the Addition of Breakfast Franchise Eggs Up Grill

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR and marketing communications firm BizCom Associates® has added Eggs Up Grill , the fastest growing breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise concept, to its growing roster of clients.

BizCom will facilitate a public relations program designed to increase awareness of and credibility for the Eggs Up Grill brand and franchise opportunity. The campaign will target both industry and business platforms most likely to reach target audiences, and then effectively maximize all publicity secured by leveraging appropriate social media channels.

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill has been serving smiles for over 25 years. Across its 85+ locations, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, sizzling bacon, and hand-cracked eggs on the griddle fill the air. With its uniquely friendly service, Eggs Up Grill is a community gathering spot that feels like home. Open daily from 6 am – 2 pm, it offers a full breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu. Ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for three consecutive years, Eggs Up Grill is rapidly expanding and welcomes both experienced and new franchise partners.

"Eggs Up Grill has built a strong reputation for quality and service, making it an ideal brand for growth," said BizCom co-founder and COO Monica Feid. "With restaurant revenues increasing, and projections to reach more than 100 locations in Q1 2025, Eggs Up Grill continues an aggressive franchise marketing campaign to increase awareness of the brand's franchise opportunity and bring this beloved concept to new markets."

About BizCom Associates®

Established in 1999, BizCom Associates specializes in helping international business leaders, entrepreneurs, and franchise companies promote their products and services around the world. With the recent acquisition of franchise marketing and lead-generation firm Brand J, BizCom's combined agency services now include public relations, franchise lead generation, website design, video production, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding and more. BizCom was named "2023 Top Franchise PR Agency" by Global Franchise magazine, and the agency is annually ranked among the nation's Top Independent PR Agencies by industry trade publication O'Dwyer's, as well as a "Top Franchise Supplier" by Entrepreneur magazine.

