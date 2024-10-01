BizCom Associates Celebrates 25 Years of PR and Marketing Excellence and Growth

Recent Acquisition of Brand J Strengthens Agency's Capabilities

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizCom Associates, a fully-integrated public relations and marketing communications firm based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Over the past 25 years, BizCom has consistently delivered award-winning campaigns and solutions, helping its clients achieve exceptional results in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

This milestone year also marks a significant expansion for the company, with the recent acquisition of franchise marketing firm Brand J . The addition of Brand J earlier this year enhances BizCom's service offerings and strengthens its position in branding, digital communications and marketing.

"Reaching 25 years is a major milestone, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built," said BizCom CEO Scott White, who co-founded the agency with COO Monica Feid on Oct. 1, 1999, with a focus on growing dynamic franchise and entrepreneurial brands. "Our success is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our clients, some who have been with us from the start. And none of this would have been possible without the incredibly talented PR and marketing professionals who have been part of BizCom over the years."

Last month, both BizCom and Brand J were both once again named as one of Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers 2024 , further expanding their influence and leadership in the industry.

"The industry has gone through dramatic changes since we opened our doors for business, and the pace of change is accelerating every day," White added. "Our goal has been to be at the forefront of that innovation and that's what excites me. I can't wait to see what the future holds for BizCom and our clients with some of the amazing advances ahead in technology and its impact on marketing and communications."

To learn more about how BizCom's creative, fully-integrated PR and marketing campaigns grow top franchises, visit www.bizcompr.com.

About BizCom Associates®

Established in 1999, BizCom Associates specializes in helping international business leaders, entrepreneurs, and franchise companies promote their products and services around the world. With the recent acquisition of franchise marketing and lead-generation firm Brand J, BizCom's combined agency services now include public relations, franchise lead generation, website design, video production, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding and more. BizCom was named "2023 Top Franchise PR Agency" by Global Franchise magazine, and the agency is annually ranked among the nation's Top Independent PR Agencies by industry trade publication O'Dwyer's as well as a "Top Franchise Supplier" by Entrepreneur magazine.

More information is available at BizComPR.com .

SOURCE BizCom Associates