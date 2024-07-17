DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth PR and marketing communications firm BizCom Associates® has launched a customized client dashboard developed in collaboration with technology company ZeeProbe , offering significant benefits for both BizCom clients and agency team members.

The new dashboard, designed and tailored to the specific needs of BizCom clients, as well as the firm's internal storage and communications needs, provides BizCom clients with real-time tracking of campaign results in multiple formats for in-depth analysis.

BizCom Associates Partners with ZeeProbe to Launch Innovative Custom Client Dashboard

Additionally, the dashboard features secure storage for agency materials, a dynamic ticker tape displaying upcoming agency events, and a robust platform for collaboration between BizCom and its clients.

"The launch of this custom dashboard marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to use the latest technology to deliver unparalleled service and results to our clients," said BizCom CEO Scott White. "We looked at a variety of off-the-shelf options, but none offered the customization and flexibility we wanted. Through our decades of work supporting franchise brands, we knew that ZeeProbe had a reputation for creating dynamic, custom platforms for franchise networks. We explained exactly what we needed, and they delivered exactly what we were looking for."

One of the standout features of the dashboard is its extensive customization options. It includes BizCom branding throughout the interface and allows BizCom team members to personalize their individual home pages for a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Clients benefit from immediate access to their own branded dashboard of real-time data, facilitating more informed decision-making and effective campaign adjustments.

"We are proud to partner with BizCom Associates to develop this cutting-edge dashboard," said Prit Sen, Co-founder of ZeeProbe LLC. "BizCom has a reputation for innovation and being at the forefront of advances in the PR and marketing industry, and they recognized they needed a technology partner capable of creating a robust platform that not only meets the current needs of the agency, but also anticipates future requirements, ensuring long-term value and adaptability."

"To compete in today's rapidly-changing marketplace, brands need – and expect – access to immediate data in order to make informed decisions," said White. "ZeeProbe's solution allows us to provide that and more to our clients."

For more information about BizCom, visit www.bizcompr.com .

For more information about ZeeProbe, visit www.zeeprobe.com .

About BizCom Associates

Established in 1999, BizCom Associates specializes in helping international business leaders, entrepreneurs and franchise companies promote their products and services around the world. With the recent acquisition of franchise marketing and lead-generation firm Brand J, BizCom's combined agency services now include public relations, franchise lead generation, website design, video production, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding and more. For more than 20 years, BizCom has been ranked among the nation's Top Independent PR Agencies by industry trade publication O'Dwyer's. Named "2023 Top Franchise PR Agency" by Global Franchise magazine, the agency has also been ranked annually as a "Top Franchise Supplier" by Entrepreneur magazine.

More information is available at BizComPR.com .

About ZeeProbe

ZeeProbe is a leading technology company specializing in the development of custom software and dashboard solutions. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, ZeeProbe creates tools and platforms that enhance operational efficiency and deliver actionable insights, supporting organizations in achieving their strategic goals.

SOURCE BizCom Associates