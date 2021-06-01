Bizconnect Launches First Global Business-to-Business Search Engine and Community

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizconnect , a global B2B search engine dedicated to connecting businesses and organizations worldwide, emerged from stealth mode today with the official launch of the industry-first B2B search engine and community. Unlike other search engines including Google, Alibaba, Yahoo! and Bing, Bizconnect's mission is to help B2B businesses, organizations, and professionals connect using a secure, verified search engine. The Bizconnect search engine and hub is focused solely on B2B in a verified environment using Dun and Bradstreet/Hoovers database to qualify both buyers and sellers. Unlike other search engine pay-per-click auction models that favor large brands and large budgets, Bizconnect's ethical ad platform gives every advertiser equal time at top positions, plus guaranteed results or their money back.

Ms. Giang Thi (Thi Thi) Hoang is the founder and CEO of Bizconnect.

Led by their ethical core value of user privacy and fair advertising opportunities for all, the Bizconnect team features experts in machine learning, database management, web crawling, spidering, user interface, mobile applications and IT security along with data scientists and Artificial Intelligence ethics advisors.

"Traditional search engines are designed for consumers, which makes them less effective for B2B keyword searches and challenging for businesses in search of commercial products and services for advertisers targeting a commercial audience," stated Thi Thi Hoang, original founder and CEO for Bizconnect. "B2B lead generation and advertising is overdue for disruption. Our privacy-first and ethics-driven approach to connecting businesses and professionals together coupled with our highly experienced team of expert and enterprise veterans is the perfect combination to lead this B2B search engine transformation."

Bizconnect B2B Search Engine Benefits:

Features B2B products and services for companies and organizations

It's a secure way for B2B buyers to find new manufacturers, supply chains, distributors and other B2B organizations by keyword and region or country; Bizconnect will never sell data to third parties

Through its relationship with Dun and Bradstreet, people / companies are verified and vetted

Offers language translation chat, consulting, and site profiles with all necessary business information and videos to help buyers and sellers engage with each other

Profiles will list the contact information for the business locations or divisions by country

Bizconnect Seller / Advertiser Benefits:

Offers fair advertising with flat rates per keyword, and all sponsors rotate equally

Top positioning on search results for all selected keywords

Pay-per-click model, only pay when businesses click through your website and profile pages

Access to Bizconnect global team for consulting, brokerage and logistical support

Money-back guarantee if ad campaigns did not perform as intended. Bizconnect will offer a full refund

"Bizconnect offers a full money-back guarantee on advertising, flat rates and rotating sponsors to help small and medium-sized businesses level out the playing field with larger corporations," continued Hoang. "We aspire to be a win-win environment to guarantee success. If you don't win, we don't win. This is an integral part of our overall mission to help the businesses using our platform to succeed. We want to make Bizconnect a risk-free advertising opportunity."

The Bizconnect search engine will return results from tens of millions of global businesses using simple keywords. Bizconnect will list companies for free and feature complimentary organic search results. For advertising opportunities there is an initial minimum budget that includes a one-time setup and profile fee and no annual fees. To commence the launch of Bizconnect, they are offering 30 percent bonus advertising through June 30. For more information or to sign up today, visit https://bizconnect.com .

About Bizconnect

Bizconnect is a global search engine and hub dedicated to helping businesses connect with other businesses and organizations worldwide. The Bizconnect search engine and hub is strictly business to business (B2B) in a verified environment to qualify both buyers and sellers, ensuring that the advertisers' clicks are verified buyers from businesses, government agencies, or non-profit organizations.

