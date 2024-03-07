BizEquity Announces New AI-Powered NAICS Search Tool: "The AI Industry Finder."

The industry's leading business valuation platform is empowering users to effortlessly identify the right NAICS code for their business using advanced Artificial Intelligence tools.

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, a leading provider of business valuation and analysis solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming release of its latest innovation: the AI-Powered NAICS Search tool known as Industry Finder.

The Industry Finder addresses a common challenge faced by users of their patented Business Valuation and Client Engagement Platform: the uncertainty of selecting the right NAICS code for a business. Traditionally, in instances where the NAICS code is not already known, determining the appropriate industry code could be a time-consuming and error-prone process, often requiring manual research and interpretation. With the AI-powered Industry Finder however, users can now effortlessly pinpoint the correct NAICS code by simply inputting a text description of their business.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, the Industry Finder analyzes natural language descriptions of businesses, extracting key attributes and context to accurately identify the appropriate NAICS code. And by leveraging machine learning techniques, the tool continuously learns and improves its accuracy over time, ensuring reliable results with each use.

"Our goal at BizEquity is to empower businesses with the tools and insights they need to make more informed decisions," said James Barnes, CTO at BizEquity. "The Industry Finder represents a significant step forward in simplifying industry classification and streamlining the valuation process. By harnessing the power of AI, we're enabling our users to save time, reduce errors, and unlock valuable insights into their businesses."

The benefits of the Industry Finder extend beyond accurate industry classification. Once the appropriate NAICS code is identified, users can seamlessly integrate this data into BizEquity's seven step valuation process to generate comprehensive business valuations on demand.

With its intuitive interface and powerful capabilities, the Industry Finder is poised to eliminate the guesswork associated with industry classification, empowering users to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

The AI-Powered Industry Finder is now available in the BizEquity Platform. For more information and to sign up for updates, visit https://www.bizequity.com/ .

About Bizequity:

BizEquity's mission is to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business owner in the world and for the advisors that serve them. Through our patented Valuation-as-a-Service (VaaS ™) software platform, BizEquity makes business valuation knowledge accessible to millions of businesses worldwide. With the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service, and an extensive database, BizEquity's patented platform is used by over 2000+ financial services firms and 4,000 advisors, including TD Bank, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and PNC.

