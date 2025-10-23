BizEquity Releases 2025 Almanac: A Comprehensive Look at U.S. Private Business Valuations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, the leading provider of business valuation knowledge and tools for financial professionals, today announced the release of its Annual BizEquity Almanac 2025, a data-rich guide to the state of U.S. private companies.

Modeled after the Old Farmer's Almanac, which has provided generations with practical insights and predictions, the BizEquity Almanac offers advisors, wealth managers, CPAs, insurance professionals, and business brokers actionable benchmarks and trends to guide their business-owner clients with confidence.

Key Findings from the 2025 Almanac

Drawing on tens of thousands of valuations across industries, the Almanac reveals:

Stronger-than-average businesses: Companies in the BizEquity cohort are older (24 years mean age) and more profitable than the average U.S. private firm.





Valuation benchmarks: Median equity value stands at $2.8 million, while the mean is nearly $10 million, reflecting the strength of middle-market firms.





Profitability & growth: Firms averaged 19% revenue growth and 20% EBITDA margins, rivaling private equity–backed companies.





Owner dependency: Nearly 40% of businesses would see revenues decline if the owner exited, underscoring succession planning risks.





Industry insights: Software publishers report 71% SDE margins, insurance agencies average 63%, while restaurants trail at 33%.





Risk exposure: Only 28% of firms report insurance coverage, leaving many under-protected.

A Resource for Advisors and Owners

"Just as the Farmer's Almanac helps farmers prepare for the seasons ahead, our goal is to equip advisors with the insights they need to help clients prepare for growth, risk management, and transition planning," said Scott Gabehart, Chief Valuation Officer at BizEquity. "The Almanac underscores why valuation knowledge isn't just for transactions—it's a cornerstone of strategic planning."

The 2025 edition provides a clear view into how private companies compare nationally, by industry, and across key financial benchmarks. Future installments will expand coverage with industry deep dives and special focus on smaller, owner-dependent businesses.

DOWNLOAD HERE

SOURCE BizEquity