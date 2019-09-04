BizFed Earthquake Preparedness Seminars To Focus On Creating A Safer Los Angeles County

In the aftermath of this summer's 7.1 earthquake in Ridgecrest and widespread destruction caused by wildfires in surrounding areas, BizFed, in partnership with Optimum Seismic has curated an educational series to help local business leaders prepare for imminent natural disaster in Los Angeles County. Presentations will examine steps that can be taken now to create more resilient businesses before disasters strike.

In observance of National Disaster Preparedness Month in September and the California Shakeout on October 17, this series is a result of collaboration between the Los Angeles County Business Federation, Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, Southern California Association of Governments, and Optimum Seismic, Inc. are partnering on this educational workshop series about actions businesses can take to avoid devastation from earthquakes. Key presenters in the program include the Los Angeles Office of Emergency Services and the Office of Sustainability.

"These seminars will present timely and relevant information on how to protect your business, property, employees and tenants," says BizFed Founding Chief Executive Officer Tracy Hernandez. "We encourage local businesses and organizations to learn how they can prepare for and respond to the natural hazards facing all communities in Los Angeles County."

"Increasing public awareness of how businesses can use earthquake engineering to make our cities safer is the major goal of these seminars," says Ali Sahabi, chief operating officer of Optimum Seismic, Inc. and a leader in seismic resiliency and sustainability.

"There is a great deal at stake," says Sahabi. "USC researchers estimate the eight-county region of Southern California could suffer property damage of $113 billion in a major earthquake, with additional business-related impacts of $68 billion or more."

"Recovery from a major earthquake that directly hits our densely populated urban area will take years, if not decades," adds Sahabi. "FEMA estimates 40% of businesses that close their doors as a result of disasters will never reopen."

"Protecting our existing business community and growing new, high-quality jobs in our area is a vital part of the mission of the Southern California Association of Governments," says Kome Ajise, Executive Director of SCAG. "These seminars are intended to enhance the seismic resilience of our businesses, which is critical to maintaining the economic vitality of Southern California."

The seminars will be held at five convenient locations throughout Los Angeles County. The seminar dates and locations are:

Wed., Sept. 11 – Four Points by Sheraton, 5990 Green Valley Cir, Culver City

– Four Points by Sheraton, 5990 Green Valley Cir, Wed., Sept. 25 – Ganahl Lumber Center, 2600 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance

– Ganahl Lumber Center, 2600 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance Thurs, Oct. 10 – Southern California Association of Governments, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1700, Los Angeles

– Southern California Association of Governments, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1700, Wed., Oct. 23 – Los Angeles Valley College , Monarch Hall, 5800 Fulton Avenue, Valley Glen

– , Monarch Hall, 5800 Fulton Avenue, Valley Glen Wed., Nov. 6 – South Pasadena Library, 1100 Oxley St, South Pasadena

Lunch will be provided beginning at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at 12 p.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

Also supporting the seminar series are a number of other key business organizations such as the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, Central City Association, Culver City Chamber of Commerce, Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, LAX/Coastal Area Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, and West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.

Business organizations supporting the seminar series include the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors, Institute for Real Estate Management, Rancho Southeast Association of Realtors, California Manufacturers & Technology Association and the Southland Regional Association of Realtors.

To reserve your seat, register at https://bizfedlacounty.org/resiliency .

About Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed)

With more than 180 business organizations representing 400,000 employers with 3.5 million employees throughout L.A. County, BizFed is a massive, diverse grassroots alliance that advocates for policies and projects that strengthen the regional economy. Leveraging power in numbers, BizFed explores all sides of critical issues and takes action to make a difference for business growth, job creation, and economic vitality in Southern California.

About SCAG

SCAG is the nation's largest metropolitan planning organization, representing six counties, 191 cities and nearly 19 million residents. SCAG undertakes a variety of planning and policy initiatives to plan for a livable and sustainable Southern California now and in the future. For more information about SCAG's regional efforts, visit www.scag.ca.gov .

About Optimum Seismic

The Optimum Seismic team has been making California cities safer since 1984 by providing full-service earthquake engineering and building design services on multifamily residential, commercial and industrial buildings throughout the state. Optimum Seismic's licensed, bonded and insured engineering and construction experts have completed more than 3,000 projects. Optimum Seismic's earthquake retrofit services include work on soft-story multifamily apartment buildings, unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings and tilt-up, non-ductile concrete and steel moment frame commercial buildings. For more information, contact Optimum Seismic at (833) 978-7664 or visit www.optimumseismic.com .

Contact:

Andrea Aguilar

(323) 605-0312

aaguilar@optimumseismic.com

SOURCE Optimum Seismic, Inc.

