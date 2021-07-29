Bizfluence Crowdfunding Campaign Hits First Milestone

Launched in August 2020 as a robust networking platform for small and medium businesses, Bizfluence has seen exceptional growth, quickly attracting nearly 10,000 active users and 35,000 professional posts. Founders Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh opened up the initial segment of the company's crowdfunding campaign to Bizfluence users, providing them with a partnership opportunity as the platform continues to grow at an impressive pace.

Eliminating the noise and fluff of networking and social media platforms, Bizfluence has distinguished itself with its focus on creating relationships to promote transactions and other business opportunities. SMB's are joining Bizfluence, eager to take advantage of its many business tools as they interact with other platform members.

Currently transitioning out of its beta phase, Bizfluence is now rolling out version 2.0 which will include a fully revamped app and platform, in addition to new features and upgraded capabilities which have the potential to truly change the social/business landscape.

"This journey is proving to be extremely challenging but what we find particularly rewarding is when users post about new professional relationships and deals they've made on Bizfluence," noted Wolh. "It validates our vision for a true professional community and all the hard work we're doing building Bizfluence."



