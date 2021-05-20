Bizfundingfinder Independent Sales Office Opens in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizfundingfinder has announced the opening of its newest independent sales office in Fairfax County. Through the Bizfundingfinder independent sales office program, Raey Girma will help local business owners apply for financing, review their options, and secure funding, easing the financial hurdles for entrepreneurs.

Dedicated to providing quick and easy working capital, Bizfundingfinder, also known as BFF, is an online service that helps business owners find the cash they need through its network of more than 100 commercial funding providers. BFF offers a one-stop solution to the financial hurdles faced by small businesses, with options including term loans, cash advances, invoice factoring, equipment financing, commercial real estate and SBA loans.

The Bizfundingfinder independent sales office program matches small businesses with leading online funding providers in a way that has never been done before, through funding experts in their local communities. BFF independent sales office partners are entrepreneurs themselves, with a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing small business owners, enabling them to guide clients effectively and confidently through the funding process. In Fairfax County, Girma will help small business owners access opportunities that were previously unattainable.

"I decided to open my independent sales office because I saw a lack of funding options for minority-owned small businesses in my community," said Girma, who owns and operates the Fairfax office with his brother, adding, "it's almost like the more you need money, the less the banks want to help you, but Bizfundingfinder is able to cut through the red tape and get small business owners funded in 24 hours or less regardless of their credit score." This isn't Girma's first venture; he previously co-founded an online cleaning supplier business, so he understands what it takes to successfully operate a small business and has seen firsthand how difficult it can be to secure financing. His goal, besides being profitable, is to help educate small business owners on how to find the best sources of capital.

Through strategic partnerships with traditional lenders as well as non-bank and online funding providers, Bizfundingfinder will expand access to capital to small businesses throughout Fairfax County – from unsecured loans and lines of credit for quick working capital, to longer term collateral financing options enabling businesses to secure more equipment, inventory, and real property. Girma's independent sales office will benefit from BFF's proprietary technology, extensive funding network, digital marketing campaigns, and hand-on training and support.

Bizfundingfinder.com is an online platform that matches small business owners seeking working capital with hundreds of funding programs. BFF boasts one of the largest funding networks and employs state of the art technology to seamlessly process applications and get small businesses funded in as little as 24 hours, regardless of credit score or collateral. Through its independent sales office program, BFF empowers entrepreneurs to deliver funding solutions to small business owners across the country.

