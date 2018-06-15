Bizible Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Bizible founder and Senior Vice President of Bizible and Product Integrations at Marketo, Aaron Bird attributes this recognition to the overall culture at Bizible and the concept of a "no ego" community. "Our interview process recognizes personal egos and excludes them because we are creating a strong team working toward one goal – to help our customers," said Bird. "We are known for our inclusive and supportive culture, which gave us an edge in the world of tech startups. We keep everyone focused on our mission and commitment to the customer. Plus, we have fun at work; we are dog-friendly, we have free breakfast and lunch, and we genuinely love our team."

The survey that determines Best Workplaces winners includes questions on trust in senior leadership, career development, benefits, and perks. Among all the participating companies on the list this year, 74.2% of workers say they are highly engaged in their work, compared to last year's 72% engagement score.

Inc. reports these "engaged" workplaces provide progressive benefits like paid paternity leave, in-house dry cleaning, and transparency with employees. Many of the concepts that land a business on the Inc. list are unprecedented in the tech community and have created working environments that attract customers and retain employees.

Bizible also won inclusion on Inc.'s list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Seattle. Bizible was acquired in April by Marketo, as announced at Marketing Nation Summit.

