BizLink Announces Advanced USB4 Gen 3 Type-C Cable for Multi-protocol High-speed Data Transmission

Key Features of BizLink USB4 Gen 3 Type-C Cable :

Support 40Gbps data transmission to carry USB4 Gen 3 signals

Support the PD 3.0 Emarker solution with 20V/5A power delivery

Designed with a robust coaxial cable structure to deliver high reliability in signal integrity and electromagnetic interference performances

Backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3

Featured with cable length up to 0.8 meter

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce the release of its new USB4 Gen 3 Type-C cable . The cable is certified by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) with the Test ID (TID) 4261. With the USB4 technology, this USB4 Gen 3 Type-C cable plays a key role of enabling high bandwidth applications and multi-protocol transmissions.

BizLink has continuously developed high-speed interconnect solutions with outstanding design and reliable manufacturing capability. Its USB4 Gen 3 Type-C cable plays a key role of enabling high bandwidth applications and multi-protocol transmissions.

BizLink has continuously developed high-speed interconnect solutions with outstanding design and reliable manufacturing capability. In March 2019, USB-IF announced the USB4 architecture and specifications which are based on the Thunderbolt™ protocol. BizLink's advanced USB4 Gen 3 Type-C cable can achieve speeds of up to 40Gbps via two-lane operation, which is twice the data transfer speed of current USB 3.2 cables. It offers simultaneous data and multi-protocal transmissions. In addition to higher transfer speeds, the cable supports the PD 3.0 Emarker solution with 20V/5A power delivery. This allows for carrying electricity to high power devices and better management of power. The cable also features a robust coaxial cable structure to deliver high reliability in signal integrity and electromagnetic interference performances. Moreover, BizLink's USB4 Gen 3 Type-C cable can be backwards compatible with existing USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3 hosts and devices.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT and CE, Motor Vehicle, Electrical Appliances, Medical Equipment, Industrial, Optical Fiber Communications, and Solar. Our vertically integrated business model includes manufacturing sites in the United States, Mexico, Slovakia, Serbia, China, Malaysia, and Singapore. BizLink incorporates state-of-the-art facilities, advanced manufacturing processes, and professional research and development capabilities. Our global R&D and service teams in America, Europe, and Asia strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

Media Contact:

Vera Tsai

MarCom Manager │ Corporate Marketing & Communications

T +886 2 8226 1000 Ext. 2567



BizLink International Corp. │ BizLink Group

3F., No.186, Jian 1st Rd., Zhonghe Dist., New Taipei City 23553, Taiwan

www.bizlinktech.com

Related Links

BizLink Website

SOURCE BizLink Technology, Inc.