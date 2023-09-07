BizLink Receives 2023 Supplier Award from Lam Research

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink announced it has been recognized with a 2023 Supplier Award from Lam Research, a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Selected from Lam's global portfolio of thousands of distinguished suppliers, BizLink was one of 12 outstanding companies honored this year for helping Lam drive a resilient, scalable supply chain to meet its customers' needs.

Left to right: Younger Wang, President of BizLink Technology, Inc.; Peter Holland, Corporate VP of Supply Chain at Lam Research; Ed Hussaini, Vice President of North America at BizLink

Lam honored suppliers who demonstrated excellence in four categories: Ownership and Accountability, Long Term Commitment and Investment, Rapid Prototype Materials Performance, and New Product Introduction Performance. BizLink received the Ownership and Accountability award, which was presented to companies that met their commitments to Lam with exceptional management of their sub-tier performance. Ed Hussaini, Vice President of North America at BizLink, stated that we are delighted to be recognized by one of our most important customers for our team's hard work, day in and day out. Together, we strive to please our customers by exceeding their expectations.

Lam collaborates with suppliers around the world to source the specialized materials and components needed for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. 2023 Supplier Award winners were acknowledged in a ceremony during the Lam's annual Supplier Day event held on September 6. "We are pleased to recognize BizLink with a 2023 Supplier Award for their outstanding achievements over the past year," said Pat Lord, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Lam Research. "Our close collaboration with companies like BizLink plays a critical role in helping Lam drive an agile, scalable supply chain to meet our customers' needs."

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and become a leading global supplier of interconnect solutions. We support environmentally conscious industries and enhance the quality of life by providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables across various sectors such as Industrial, High-performance Computing Industry, Electronics and Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, and Solar. Moreover, equipped with flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink consistently delivers reliable interconnect solutions closely tailored to local markets. BizLink also specializes in offering comprehensive EMS and NPI services according to the customer's needs. At BizLink, our commitment is to collaborate closely with customers, transforming their innovative ideas into tangible reality. For more information, visit www.bizlinktech.com .

