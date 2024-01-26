BizLink to present 'eye-opening' interconnect solutions for high-performance computing mega trends at DesignCon 2024

Focus on 200G/lane and energy efficiency solutions for sustainable AI and Machine Learning networks

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink pushes the limits of high-speed data transmission and energy efficiency in data centers even further. The leading global interconnect solutions provider is going to show its superior connectivity solutions for recent data center mega trends at DesignCon 2024 (booth #749) from January 31 to February 1. Visitors are invited to experience SI-excellent 224 Gbit/s per lane data transfer and energy efficiency solutions, which will 'open eyes' for sustainable next-gen High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI and Machine Learning workload transmission.

DesignCon is the premier high-speed communications and system design conference and exposition, and the must-attend event for chip, board and systems designers to explore latest high-performance computing technologies in Santa Clara's Convention Center in the heart of Silicon valley.

BizLink uses this platform to present its top high-speed and low-latency internal and external cabling solutions for 1.6T and PCIe 5/6 networking in next-gen switches, servers and storage systems, as well as scalable power-supply components for streamlined high-density computing designs.

"At BizLink, we have always been committed to driving the pulse of innovation in data center connectivity together with our customers, partners and industry alliances." says Mike Lin, Senior Vice President of BizLink's Computing & Transportation Business Group. "We are proud to present our cutting-edge solutions for HPC, AI and Machine Learning next-gen data center demands, and look forward to talking with other market players and users about any optional design configurations needed."

Internal and external cabling key highlights at booth #749 include the revolutionary 1.6T OSFP DAC, 1.6T OSFP-XD connector/cage, PCIe Gen 5/6 ready assemblies in line with SFF-TA-1002 (Gen-Z), SFF-TA-1016 (MCIO), SFF-TA-1026 (NearStack) and SFF-TA-1033 (Multi-Trak), and ParaLink 60s - BizLink's data rate multiplier twinax cable empowering next-gen passive and active 1.6T+ transmission over copper, which is demonstrated live at the booth.

For energy-efficient high-density computing in Cloud, AI, and Machine Learning applications, BizLink showcases its OCP ORV3 power interconnect solutions including the 60A AC input connector, 600A DC busbar connector, 60A power whip, 42-48OU rack busbar, and cables and connectors applicable in immersion cooling applications.

More interconnect expertise to explore

BizLink transfers high-speed and energy efficiency to the automobile infrastructure and connectivity excellence to many applications, such as the semiconductor industry. Its most flexible low-friction elocab High-Performance Flex cables, on display at DesignCon 2024, withstand up to 150 million flex cycles at very tight bend radius. These flat cables are self-supporting to eliminate traditional support tracks, ISO Class 1 clean room rated, for low particulation and outgassing, and they can include highly stranded copper conductors with tubing for air and liquids.

(3,236 characters incl. blanks)

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become a leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support environmentally-conscious industries and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. With flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in offering one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

CONTACT:

Birte Wendeln

Marketing Manager ǀ Healthcare Business Unit ǀ High-Performance Computing Business Unit

T +49 4491 291 173 | M +49 171 55 40 988 | [email protected]

BizLink Special Cables Germany GmbH

Eschstrasse 1, 26169 Friesoythe, Germany

www.bizlinktech.com

SOURCE BizLink Technology, Inc.