BizMark Recognized as a 2021 Top B2B Demand Gen Agency

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizMark, CT LLC, one of the nation's leading B2B marketing agencies, has been named to the 2021 Chief Marketer 200, the world's only editorial listing of best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies.

"The need for video, digital and content-focused efforts accelerated this year—and our clients were quick to adapt," notes Ed Gillespie, Executive Director of BizMark. "By working with a team of experts that specialize in B2B nuances, they were able to overcome the new 2020 challenges to deliver big results in cost-effective ways."

Chief Marketer, a leading publisher and content producer for Fortune 1000 marketers, recognized BizMark as one of the top B2B demand gen agencies for the third consecutive year.

"In a year when brand engagement and activation took on entirely new meaning, the agencies recognized in this year's CM200 quickly took action to help their clients innovate and move forward," says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer. "The CM200 represents a comprehensive portfolio of strategic partners who can help brands evolve and thrive in 2021 and beyond."

About BizMark

BizMark drives business to business. Every day, we help B2B marketers innovate – so they can launch new products, open new channels, establish new markets and create new revenue streams. Named 2020 Small B2B Agency of the Year (Bronze) by the Association of National Advertisers, the BizMark team offers the experience and insights needed to overcome complex challenges and accelerate results. Since 2006, we've partnered with B2B companies of all sizes to help them achieve their marketing and business objectives. Learn more at bizmarkct.com

About Chief Marketer

Global online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the "next frontier of marketing"—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.

SOURCE BizMark

Related Links

http://bizmarkct.com

