BizMark repeats as B2B Agency of the Year (Bronze)

BizMark was named 2021 B2B Small Agency of the Year (Bronze) at the July 30 virtual presentation. The depth and breadth of the agency's capabilities were on display, as BizMark has been recognized in seven distinct B2B disciplines over the past two years:

Best Corporate Branding Campaign (Bronze 2021)

Best Enterprise Lead Gen Program (Silver 2021)

Best Proprietary Company Event (Bronze 2021)

Best SMB Demand Gen Program (Silver 2021)

Best Product Launch (Gold 2020)

Best Account Based Marketing (Bronze 2020)

Best Direct Response Campaign (Silver 2020)

"This recognition is a testament to our agility and scrappiness," notes Ed Gillespie, Executive Director at BizMark. "The pandemic changed everything overnight—but the one thing that didn't change was our clients' sales and revenue goals. Working together, we developed new strategies, new ways to engage, and new ways to drive the numbers."

BizMark is also featured on the Chief Marketer 200, a list of the top marketing agencies for 2021. The agency serves a growing roster of global clients including Broadridge, Pitney Bowes, BlueTriton Brands, Investment Metrics, LiquidX, Quorum, Health Equity and the Insurance Information Institute.

SOURCE BizMark

