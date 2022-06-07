BizMark wins third B2B Agency of the Year award

Association of National Advertisers (ANA) names BizMark the Small B2B Agency of the Year (Bronze) at 46th Annual B2 Awards

WESTPORT, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, BizMark, a leading independent B2B marketing agency, took home a Top Award at the B2 Awards hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

ANA members represent the most powerful and influential brands in the world, and the prestigious B2 Awards signify the best in modern B2B thinking and business results. In addition to the top award, four additional BizMark campaigns were recognized as the best in the industry.